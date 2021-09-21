Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Gillette's cheapest

(GILLETTE, WY) You could be saving up to $0.66 per gallon on diesel in Gillette, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Gillette area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.17, at Maverik at 1616 E. Hwy 14-16. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.83, listed at Flying J at 1810 S Douglas Hwy.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.44, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Maverik 1616 E. Hwy 14-16, Gillette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.20 $ 3.40 $ 3.60 $ 3.17

M.G. Oil Company 502 El Camino Rd, Gillette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.27 $ 3.41 $ -- $ 3.27

Sinclair 920 E Laramie St, Gillette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

Exxon 1907 S Douglas Hwy, Gillette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ 3.39

Shell 106 Us-14-16 N, Gillette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.61 $ 3.89 $ 3.39

Sinclair 111 Us-14-16 N, Gillette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.