Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Gillette's cheapest
(GILLETTE, WY) You could be saving up to $0.66 per gallon on diesel in Gillette, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Gillette area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.17, at Maverik at 1616 E. Hwy 14-16. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.83, listed at Flying J at 1810 S Douglas Hwy.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.44, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.20
$3.40
$3.60
$3.17
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.27
$3.41
$--
$3.27
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.49
$3.89
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.61
$3.89
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.89
$3.39
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0