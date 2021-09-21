CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Grande City, TX

Rio Grande City diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.00

Rio Grande City News Watch
Rio Grande City News Watch
 9 days ago
(RIO GRANDE CITY, TX) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.00 in the greater Rio Grande City area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Rio Grande City area on Tuesday, found that Valero at 401 Fm-3167 Nhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.89 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Valero at 401 Fm-3167 N, which listed a per-gallon price of $2.89

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.89, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Valero

401 Fm-3167 N, Rio Grande City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$--
$3.39
$2.89

7-Eleven

2798 W Us-83, Rio Grande City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

