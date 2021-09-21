Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Sandusky
(SANDUSKY, OH) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.34 if you’re buying diesel in Sandusky, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Sandusky area went to Sam's Club at 614 Crossings Rd , according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.11 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.45, at BP at 4701 Milan Rd, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.34, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.90
$--
$3.27
$3.11
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.02
$3.34
$3.64
$3.27
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.00
$3.39
$3.69
$3.27
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$3.34
$3.64
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$--
$--
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.07
$--
$--
$3.31
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
