Sandusky, OH

Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Sandusky

Sandusky Journal
Sandusky Journal
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hthpr_0c3CqQHz00

(SANDUSKY, OH) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.34 if you’re buying diesel in Sandusky, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Sandusky area went to Sam's Club at 614 Crossings Rd , according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.11 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.45, at BP at 4701 Milan Rd, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.34, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sam's Club

614 Crossings Rd , Sandusky
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.90
$--
$3.27
$3.11

Murphy USA

1105 Ramada St, Sandusky
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.02
$3.34
$3.64
$3.27

Speedway

5902 Milan Rd, Sandusky
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.00
$3.39
$3.69
$3.27

Meijer

4714 Milan Rd , Sandusky
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$3.34
$3.64
$3.29

Shell

5511 Milan Rd, Sandusky
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$--
$--
$3.29

Mobil

7001 Milan Rd , Sandusky South
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.07
$--
$--
$3.31

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

