Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Sandusky

(SANDUSKY, OH) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.34 if you’re buying diesel in Sandusky, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Sandusky area went to Sam's Club at 614 Crossings Rd , according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.11 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.45, at BP at 4701 Milan Rd, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.34, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sam's Club 614 Crossings Rd , Sandusky

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.90 $ -- $ 3.27 $ 3.11

Murphy USA 1105 Ramada St, Sandusky

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ 3.34 $ 3.64 $ 3.27

Speedway 5902 Milan Rd, Sandusky

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.00 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.27

Meijer 4714 Milan Rd , Sandusky

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.34 $ 3.64 $ 3.29

Shell 5511 Milan Rd, Sandusky

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Mobil 7001 Milan Rd , Sandusky South

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ -- $ -- $ 3.31

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.