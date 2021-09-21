Local price review shows Orangeburg diesel price, cheapest station

(ORANGEBURG, SC) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.26 depending on where in Orangeburg they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Orangeburg area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.83, at Walmart at 322 Stonewall Jackson Blvd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.09, listed at Carolina Petro at 1014 Cannon Bridge Rd.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.95, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Walmart 322 Stonewall Jackson Blvd, Orangeburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 2.83

Dodge's Store 1801 Old Edisto Dr, Orangeburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.76 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 2.91 card card $ 2.71 $ 3.01 $ 3.31 $ 2.86

BP 3687 Saint Matthews Rd, Orangeburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 2.89 card card $ 3.05 $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 2.95

Shell 2744 North Rd, Orangeburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.27 $ 3.62 $ 2.99

Carolina Petro 1014 Cannon Bridge Rd, Orangeburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.76 $ 3.28 $ -- $ 3.09 card card $ 2.76 $ 3.28 $ 3.71 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.