Orangeburg, SC

Local price review shows Orangeburg diesel price, cheapest station

Orangeburg Journal
Orangeburg Journal
 9 days ago
(ORANGEBURG, SC) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.26 depending on where in Orangeburg they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Orangeburg area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.83, at Walmart at 322 Stonewall Jackson Blvd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.09, listed at Carolina Petro at 1014 Cannon Bridge Rd.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.95, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Walmart

322 Stonewall Jackson Blvd, Orangeburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$2.99
$3.29
$2.83

Dodge's Store

1801 Old Edisto Dr, Orangeburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.76
$2.99
$3.29
$2.91
card
card$2.71
$3.01
$3.31
$2.86

BP

3687 Saint Matthews Rd, Orangeburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$3.19
$3.49
$2.89
card
card$3.05
$3.25
$3.55
$2.95

Shell

2744 North Rd, Orangeburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$3.27
$3.62
$2.99

Carolina Petro

1014 Cannon Bridge Rd, Orangeburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.76
$3.28
$--
$3.09
card
card$2.76
$3.28
$3.71
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

