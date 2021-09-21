El Centro diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.82

(EL CENTRO, CA) Savings of as much as $0.82 per gallon on diesel were available in the El Centro area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the El Centro area went to Kennedy's Market at 70 E Main St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.97 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.79, at Chevron at 1302 S 4Th St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.32, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Kennedy's Market 70 E Main St, Heber

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.97 card card $ 3.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.97

ARCO 205 E 15Th St, Imperial

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 4.07 card card $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 4.17

76 525 S La Brucherie Rd, El Centro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 4.09 card card $ 4.27 $ 4.47 $ 4.62 $ 4.24

ARCO 1499 W Main St, El Centro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.49 $ 4.19 card card $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 4.59 $ 4.29

Chevron 1850 S Imperial Ave, El Centro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.69 $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ 4.19 card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 4.29

ARCO 398 W Aurora Dr, El Centro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 4.19 card card $ 4.37 $ 4.57 $ 4.77 $ 4.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.