El Centro diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.82
(EL CENTRO, CA) Savings of as much as $0.82 per gallon on diesel were available in the El Centro area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the El Centro area went to Kennedy's Market at 70 E Main St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.97 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.79, at Chevron at 1302 S 4Th St, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.32, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.89
$--
$--
$3.97
|card
card$3.99
$--
$--
$3.97
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.09
$4.29
$4.49
$4.07
|card
card$4.19
$4.39
$4.59
$4.17
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$4.09
|card
card$4.27
$4.47
$4.62
$4.24
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.19
$4.39
$4.49
$4.19
|card
card$4.29
$4.49
$4.59
$4.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.69
$4.89
$4.99
$4.19
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$4.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$4.19
|card
card$4.37
$4.57
$4.77
$4.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
