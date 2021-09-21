CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sierra Vista, AZ

Diesel: Sierra Vista's cheapest, according to survey

Sierra Vista Journal
 9 days ago
(SIERRA VISTA, AZ) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.33 depending on where in Sierra Vista they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Sierra Vista area went to 76 at 2632 E Fry Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.06 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.39, at Chevron at 1860 S Az-92, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.14, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

76

2632 E Fry Blvd, Sierra Vista
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.03
$--
$--
$3.06
card
card$3.08
$--
$--
$3.11

Speedway

1497 E Fry Blvd, Sierra Vista
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.29
$3.49
$3.09

Valero

3999 E Fry Blvd, Sierra Vista
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.56
$3.86
$3.09

Circle K

2275 E Buffalo Soldier Tr, Sierra Vista
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.03
$3.29
$3.53
$3.09

Circle K

95 Rainbow Way, Sierra Vista
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.03
$3.29
$3.53
$3.09

Circle K

3651 S Az-92, Sierra Vista
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.03
$3.29
$3.53
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

