Diesel: Sierra Vista's cheapest, according to survey
(SIERRA VISTA, AZ) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.33 depending on where in Sierra Vista they fuel up.
The title of cheapest station in the Sierra Vista area went to 76 at 2632 E Fry Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.06 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.39, at Chevron at 1860 S Az-92, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.14, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.03
$--
$--
$3.06
|card
card$3.08
$--
$--
$3.11
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.29
$3.49
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.56
$3.86
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.03
$3.29
$3.53
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.03
$3.29
$3.53
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.03
$3.29
$3.53
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
