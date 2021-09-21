Diesel: Sierra Vista's cheapest, according to survey

(SIERRA VISTA, AZ) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.33 depending on where in Sierra Vista they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Sierra Vista area went to 76 at 2632 E Fry Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.06 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.39, at Chevron at 1860 S Az-92, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.14, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

76 2632 E Fry Blvd, Sierra Vista

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.03 $ -- $ -- $ 3.06 card card $ 3.08 $ -- $ -- $ 3.11

Speedway 1497 E Fry Blvd, Sierra Vista

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.09

Valero 3999 E Fry Blvd, Sierra Vista

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.56 $ 3.86 $ 3.09

Circle K 2275 E Buffalo Soldier Tr, Sierra Vista

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ 3.29 $ 3.53 $ 3.09

Circle K 95 Rainbow Way, Sierra Vista

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ 3.29 $ 3.53 $ 3.09

Circle K 3651 S Az-92, Sierra Vista

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ 3.29 $ 3.53 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.