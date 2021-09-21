Price checks register Granbury diesel price, cheapest station
(GRANBURY, TX) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.27 depending on where in Granbury they fuel up.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Granbury area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.84, at Murphy USA at 801 Us-377 E. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.11, listed at Conoco at 5750 Fall Creek Hwy.
The average price across the greater Granbury area was $2.91, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$3.10
$3.31
$2.84
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$3.02
$3.27
$2.84
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$3.02
$3.31
$2.84
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$3.02
$3.32
$2.84
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.91
$3.49
$3.69
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$3.02
$3.27
$2.85
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
