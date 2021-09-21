Price checks register Granbury diesel price, cheapest station

(GRANBURY, TX) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.27 depending on where in Granbury they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Granbury area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.84, at Murphy USA at 801 Us-377 E. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.11, listed at Conoco at 5750 Fall Creek Hwy.

The average price across the greater Granbury area was $2.91, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Murphy USA 801 Us-377 E, Granbury

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.10 $ 3.31 $ 2.84

RaceTrac 3711 Us 377, Granbury

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.02 $ 3.27 $ 2.84

H-E-B 3804 Us-377, Granbury

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.02 $ 3.31 $ 2.84

Kroger 3915 Us-377, Granbury

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.02 $ 3.32 $ 2.84

Conoco 321 S Morgan St, Granbury

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 2.85

RaceTrac 1550 S Morgan St, Granbury

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.02 $ 3.27 $ 2.85

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.