Diesel lookout: $0.30 savings at cheapest Minot station
(MINOT, ND) You could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon on diesel in Minot, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Minot area went to Simonson at 1310 S Broadway , according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.09 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.39, at Shell at 2211 16Th St Nw, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.20, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.59
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$3.54
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.19
$--
$3.49
$3.14
|card
card$3.19
$--
$3.49
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$3.69
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.14
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
