Minot, ND

Diesel lookout: $0.30 savings at cheapest Minot station

 9 days ago
(MINOT, ND) You could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon on diesel in Minot, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Minot area went to Simonson at 1310 S Broadway , according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.09 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.39, at Shell at 2211 16Th St Nw, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.20, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Simonson

1310 S Broadway , Minot
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.59
$3.09

Sinclair

3010 S Broadway, Minot
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$3.54
$3.09

Sinclair

120 27Th St Ne, Minot
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.14

Cenex

3630 S Broadway, Minot
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.19
$--
$3.49
$3.14
card
card$3.19
$--
$3.49
$3.14

Racers

1500 37Th Ave Sw, Minot
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$3.69
$3.14

Mobil

7141 Us-2 E, Minot
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.14

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

