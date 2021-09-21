Diesel lookout: $0.30 savings at cheapest Minot station

(MINOT, ND) You could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon on diesel in Minot, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Minot area went to Simonson at 1310 S Broadway , according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.09 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.39, at Shell at 2211 16Th St Nw, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.20, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Simonson 1310 S Broadway , Minot

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Sinclair 3010 S Broadway, Minot

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.54 $ 3.09

Sinclair 120 27Th St Ne, Minot

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.14

Cenex 3630 S Broadway, Minot

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ -- $ 3.49 $ 3.14 card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ 3.49 $ 3.14

Racers 1500 37Th Ave Sw, Minot

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ 3.69 $ 3.14

Mobil 7141 Us-2 E, Minot

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.14

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.