Kingman, AZ

Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Kingman

Kingman News Watch
Kingman News Watch
 9 days ago
(KINGMAN, AZ) You could be saving up to $0.39 per gallon on diesel in Kingman, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Kingman area went to USA Travel Center at 953 W Beale St , according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.35 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.74, at TA Travel Center at 946 W Beale St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.53, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

USA Travel Center

953 W Beale St , Kingman
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.48
$--
$--
$3.35

ARCO

3200 Stockton Hill Rd, Kingman
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.39
$--
$--
$3.39
card
card$3.45
$--
$--
$3.45

Shell

1182 W Beale St, Kingman
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.54
$--
$--
$--
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.40

Smith's

3490 N Stockton Hill Rd, Kingman
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.22
$3.32
$3.52
$3.45

Maverik

3480 East Andy Divine Ave, Kingman
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.39
$3.59
$3.45

Safeway

3123 N Stockton Hill Rd, Kingman
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.46

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

PHOENIX, AZ
Kingman News Watch

Kingman News Watch

Kingman, AZ
ABOUT

With Kingman News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

