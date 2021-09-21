Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Kingman

(KINGMAN, AZ) You could be saving up to $0.39 per gallon on diesel in Kingman, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Kingman area went to USA Travel Center at 953 W Beale St , according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.35 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.74, at TA Travel Center at 946 W Beale St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.53, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

USA Travel Center 953 W Beale St , Kingman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.48 $ -- $ -- $ 3.35

ARCO 3200 Stockton Hill Rd, Kingman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39 card card $ 3.45 $ -- $ -- $ 3.45

Shell 1182 W Beale St, Kingman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.54 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.40

Smith's 3490 N Stockton Hill Rd, Kingman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.22 $ 3.32 $ 3.52 $ 3.45

Maverik 3480 East Andy Divine Ave, Kingman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.45

Safeway 3123 N Stockton Hill Rd, Kingman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.46

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.