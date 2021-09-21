Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Kingman
(KINGMAN, AZ) You could be saving up to $0.39 per gallon on diesel in Kingman, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Kingman area went to USA Travel Center at 953 W Beale St , according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.35 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.74, at TA Travel Center at 946 W Beale St, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.53, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.48
$--
$--
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.39
$--
$--
$3.39
|card
card$3.45
$--
$--
$3.45
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.54
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.40
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.22
$3.32
$3.52
$3.45
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.39
$3.59
$3.45
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.46
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
