Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Crossville

(CROSSVILLE, TN) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.48 in the greater Crossville area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Crossville area on Tuesday, found that Citgo at 294 Elmore Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.93 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Pilot at 2449 Genesis Rd , which listed a per-gallon price of $3.41

The average price across the greater Crossville area was $3.08, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Citgo 294 Elmore Rd, Crossville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 3.34 $ 3.69 $ 2.93

Speedway 1398 West Ave, Crossville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 2.93

SK Mart 1931 N Main St, Crossville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ 2.93

Murphy USA 482 Obed Plaza, Crossville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.05 $ 3.25 $ 2.93

Shell 4234 Us-127, Crossville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.05 $ 3.45 $ 2.93

Sunoco 489 West Ave, Crossville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.