Crossville, TN

Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Crossville

 9 days ago
(CROSSVILLE, TN) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.48 in the greater Crossville area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Crossville area on Tuesday, found that Citgo at 294 Elmore Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.93 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Pilot at 2449 Genesis Rd , which listed a per-gallon price of $3.41

The average price across the greater Crossville area was $3.08, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Citgo

294 Elmore Rd, Crossville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.72
$3.34
$3.69
$2.93

Speedway

1398 West Ave, Crossville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.05
$3.35
$2.93

SK Mart

1931 N Main St, Crossville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$2.93

Murphy USA

482 Obed Plaza, Crossville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.05
$3.25
$2.93

Shell

4234 Us-127, Crossville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.05
$3.45
$2.93

Sunoco

489 West Ave, Crossville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.81
$--
$--
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

