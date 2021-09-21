Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Crossville
(CROSSVILLE, TN) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.48 in the greater Crossville area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Crossville area on Tuesday, found that Citgo at 294 Elmore Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.93 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Pilot at 2449 Genesis Rd , which listed a per-gallon price of $3.41
The average price across the greater Crossville area was $3.08, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.72
$3.34
$3.69
$2.93
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$3.05
$3.35
$2.93
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$2.93
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$3.05
$3.25
$2.93
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$3.05
$3.45
$2.93
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$--
$--
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0