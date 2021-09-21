CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbs, NM

Survey of Hobbs diesel prices shows where to save $0.32 per gallon

Hobbs Times
Hobbs Times
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TK0Sl_0c3Cq1YJ00

(HOBBS, NM) Savings of as much as $0.32 per gallon on diesel were available in the Hobbs area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Hobbs area on Tuesday, found that Murphy Express at 1825 W Joe Harvey Blvdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.27 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Pilot at 3710 W Carlsbad Hwy, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.59

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.32, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Murphy Express

1825 W Joe Harvey Blvd, Hobbs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.96
$3.29
$3.51
$3.27

Alon

100 E Marland Blvd, Hobbs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.29

Shamrock

600 W Marland St, Hobbs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$3.29

Phillips 66

808 E Marland St, Hobbs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.39
$3.29

Exxon

717 W Sanger St, Hobbs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$3.24
$3.54
$3.29

Alon

916 W Sanger St, Hobbs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Related
Bay Area News Alert

San Francisco diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $1.04 per gallon

(SAN FRANCISCO, CA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $1.04 in the greater San Francisco area, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater San Francisco area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.95, at ARCO at 1175 Fell St. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.99, listed at Chevron at 101 Bayshore Blvd.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Saratoga Post

Saratoga diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.90 per gallon

(SARATOGA, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.90 if you’re buying diesel in Saratoga, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Saratoga area on Tuesday, found that Homestead Car Wash & Gas at 3500 Homestead Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Rotten Robbie at 370 E Hamilton Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.89.
SARATOGA, CA
Hobbs Times

Hobbs Times

Hobbs, NM
111
Followers
236
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hobbs Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy