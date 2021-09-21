Survey of Hobbs diesel prices shows where to save $0.32 per gallon

(HOBBS, NM) Savings of as much as $0.32 per gallon on diesel were available in the Hobbs area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Hobbs area on Tuesday, found that Murphy Express at 1825 W Joe Harvey Blvdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.27 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Pilot at 3710 W Carlsbad Hwy, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.59

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.32, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Murphy Express 1825 W Joe Harvey Blvd, Hobbs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ 3.29 $ 3.51 $ 3.27

Alon 100 E Marland Blvd, Hobbs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Shamrock 600 W Marland St, Hobbs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Phillips 66 808 E Marland St, Hobbs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.29

Exxon 717 W Sanger St, Hobbs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ 3.54 $ 3.29

Alon 916 W Sanger St, Hobbs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.