Survey of Hobbs diesel prices shows where to save $0.32 per gallon
(HOBBS, NM) Savings of as much as $0.32 per gallon on diesel were available in the Hobbs area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Hobbs area on Tuesday, found that Murphy Express at 1825 W Joe Harvey Blvdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.27 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Pilot at 3710 W Carlsbad Hwy, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.59
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.32, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.96
$3.29
$3.51
$3.27
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.39
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$3.24
$3.54
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
