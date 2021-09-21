Auburn diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.60 savings at cheapest station

(AUBURN, CA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.60 in the greater Auburn area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Auburn area went to Texaco at 13190 Lincoln Way, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $4.19 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.79, at Valero at 9300 Chantry Hill Rd, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Auburn area was $4.38, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Texaco 13190 Lincoln Way, Auburn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 4.69 $ 4.19 card card $ 4.49 $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ 4.29

Gulf 1110 High St, Auburn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.24 $ 4.44 $ 4.64 $ 4.24 card card $ 4.34 $ 4.54 $ 4.74 $ 4.34

76 401 Grass Valley Hwy, Auburn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.34 $ -- $ -- $ 4.24 card card $ 4.44 $ -- $ -- $ 4.34

76 2968 Ca-49, Cool

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.34 $ 4.54 $ 4.74 $ 4.24 card card $ 4.44 $ 4.64 $ 4.84 $ 4.34

Valero 13400 Bowman Rd, Auburn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 4.69 $ 4.25 card card $ 4.49 $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ 4.35

Speedway 13461 Bowman Rd, Auburn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 4.59 $ 4.25 card card $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 4.69 $ 4.35

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.