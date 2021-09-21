CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Auburn, CA

Auburn diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.60 savings at cheapest station

Auburn Updates
Auburn Updates
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09ckrq_0c3Cq0fa00

(AUBURN, CA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.60 in the greater Auburn area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Auburn area went to Texaco at 13190 Lincoln Way, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $4.19 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.79, at Valero at 9300 Chantry Hill Rd, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Auburn area was $4.38, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Texaco

13190 Lincoln Way, Auburn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.39
$4.59
$4.69
$4.19
card
card$4.49
$4.69
$4.79
$4.29

Gulf

1110 High St, Auburn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.24
$4.44
$4.64
$4.24
card
card$4.34
$4.54
$4.74
$4.34

76

401 Grass Valley Hwy, Auburn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.34
$--
$--
$4.24
card
card$4.44
$--
$--
$4.34

76

2968 Ca-49, Cool
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.34
$4.54
$4.74
$4.24
card
card$4.44
$4.64
$4.84
$4.34

Valero

13400 Bowman Rd, Auburn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.39
$4.59
$4.69
$4.25
card
card$4.49
$4.69
$4.79
$4.35

Speedway

13461 Bowman Rd, Auburn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.29
$4.49
$4.59
$4.25
card
card$4.39
$4.59
$4.69
$4.35

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
San Jose Sentinel

San Jose diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.90

(SAN JOSE, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.90 if you’re buying diesel in San Jose, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater San Jose area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.99, at Moe's Stop at 1948 Camden Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.89, listed at Rotten Robbie at 370 E Hamilton Ave.
SAN JOSE, CA
Auburn Updates

Auburn Updates

Auburn, CA
85
Followers
242
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Auburn Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy