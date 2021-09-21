Auburn diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.60 savings at cheapest station
(AUBURN, CA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.60 in the greater Auburn area, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Auburn area went to Texaco at 13190 Lincoln Way, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $4.19 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.79, at Valero at 9300 Chantry Hill Rd, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Auburn area was $4.38, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.39
$4.59
$4.69
$4.19
|card
card$4.49
$4.69
$4.79
$4.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.24
$4.44
$4.64
$4.24
|card
card$4.34
$4.54
$4.74
$4.34
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.34
$--
$--
$4.24
|card
card$4.44
$--
$--
$4.34
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.34
$4.54
$4.74
$4.24
|card
card$4.44
$4.64
$4.84
$4.34
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.39
$4.59
$4.69
$4.25
|card
card$4.49
$4.69
$4.79
$4.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.29
$4.49
$4.59
$4.25
|card
card$4.39
$4.59
$4.69
$4.35
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
