Seguin, TX

Price check: Diesel prices around Seguin

Seguin News Flash
 9 days ago
(SEGUIN, TX) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.40 depending on where in Seguin they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Seguin area on Tuesday, found that H-E-B at 1354 E Court Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.68 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Travel Stop at 3158 Ih-10 W, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.08

The average price across the greater Seguin area was $2.79, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

H-E-B

1354 E Court St, Seguin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.61
$2.86
$3.15
$2.68

Murphy USA

1398 Eastwood Dr, Seguin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.62
$--
$--
$2.68

Valero

2998 Sh-46, Seguin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.63
$--
$--
$2.68

Shell

1805 W Ih-10, Seguin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.63
$--
$--
$2.69

Valero

1810 W Ih-10, Seguin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.63
$--
$--
$2.69

QuikTrip

200 Ih-10 E, Seguin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.61
$2.86
$3.11
$2.76

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

