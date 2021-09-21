Price check: Diesel prices around Seguin

(SEGUIN, TX) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.40 depending on where in Seguin they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Seguin area on Tuesday, found that H-E-B at 1354 E Court Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.68 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Travel Stop at 3158 Ih-10 W, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.08

The average price across the greater Seguin area was $2.79, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

H-E-B 1354 E Court St, Seguin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.61 $ 2.86 $ 3.15 $ 2.68

Murphy USA 1398 Eastwood Dr, Seguin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ -- $ -- $ 2.68

Valero 2998 Sh-46, Seguin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ -- $ -- $ 2.68

Shell 1805 W Ih-10, Seguin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ -- $ -- $ 2.69

Valero 1810 W Ih-10, Seguin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ -- $ -- $ 2.69

QuikTrip 200 Ih-10 E, Seguin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.61 $ 2.86 $ 3.11 $ 2.76

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.