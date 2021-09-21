CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

Survey of Grand Island diesel prices reveals $0.10 savings at cheapest station

 9 days ago
(GRAND ISLAND, NE) Savings of as much as $0.10 per gallon on diesel were available in the Grand Island area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Grand Island area went to Phillips 66 at 1904 N Diers Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at Casey's at 1404 W 2Nd St, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Grand Island area was $3.08, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Phillips 66

1904 N Diers Ave, Grand Island
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$2.99

Casey's

1404 W 2Nd St, Grand Island
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.54
$3.09

Casey's

1814 N Eddy St, Grand Island
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09

Casey's

2223 S Locust St, Grand Island
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09

Pump & Pantry

3507 E Bismark Rd, Grand Island
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.09

Pump & Pantry

3212 S Locust St, Grand Island
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

