Survey of Grand Island diesel prices reveals $0.10 savings at cheapest station

(GRAND ISLAND, NE) Savings of as much as $0.10 per gallon on diesel were available in the Grand Island area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Grand Island area went to Phillips 66 at 1904 N Diers Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at Casey's at 1404 W 2Nd St, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Grand Island area was $3.08, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Phillips 66 1904 N Diers Ave, Grand Island

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Casey's 1404 W 2Nd St, Grand Island

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.54 $ 3.09

Casey's 1814 N Eddy St, Grand Island

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Casey's 2223 S Locust St, Grand Island

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Pump & Pantry 3507 E Bismark Rd, Grand Island

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Pump & Pantry 3212 S Locust St, Grand Island

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.