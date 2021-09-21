Survey of Grand Island diesel prices reveals $0.10 savings at cheapest station
(GRAND ISLAND, NE) Savings of as much as $0.10 per gallon on diesel were available in the Grand Island area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Grand Island area went to Phillips 66 at 1904 N Diers Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at Casey's at 1404 W 2Nd St, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Grand Island area was $3.08, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$3.54
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0