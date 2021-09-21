Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Pine Bluff
(PINE BLUFF, AR) Savings of as much as $0.20 per gallon on diesel were available in the Pine Bluff area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Pine Bluff area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.97, at Murphy USA at 5601 S Olive St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.17, listed at Love's Travel Stop at 4800 Hwy 65 S.
The average price across the greater Pine Bluff area was $3.08, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.82
$--
$--
$2.97
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$3.05
$3.39
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$3.27
$3.57
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
