Pine Bluff, AR

Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Pine Bluff

Pine Bluff Dispatch
 9 days ago
(PINE BLUFF, AR) Savings of as much as $0.20 per gallon on diesel were available in the Pine Bluff area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Pine Bluff area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.97, at Murphy USA at 5601 S Olive St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.17, listed at Love's Travel Stop at 4800 Hwy 65 S.

The average price across the greater Pine Bluff area was $3.08, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Murphy USA

5601 S Olive St, Pine Bluff
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$--
$--
$2.97

Shell

101 N Blake St, Pine Bluff
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$3.05
$3.39
$3.05

Exxon

2901 W 28Th Ave, Pine Bluff
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$3.05

Mobil

5901 Sulphur Springs Rd, Pine Bluff
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.09

Shell

7001 Sheridan Rd, White Hall
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$3.27
$3.57
$3.09

Southern Edge truck stop

Us Hwy 63 & S Olive St, Pine Bluff
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

