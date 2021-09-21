Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Pine Bluff

(PINE BLUFF, AR) Savings of as much as $0.20 per gallon on diesel were available in the Pine Bluff area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Pine Bluff area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.97, at Murphy USA at 5601 S Olive St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.17, listed at Love's Travel Stop at 4800 Hwy 65 S.

The average price across the greater Pine Bluff area was $3.08, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Murphy USA 5601 S Olive St, Pine Bluff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ -- $ -- $ 2.97

Shell 101 N Blake St, Pine Bluff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.05 $ 3.39 $ 3.05

Exxon 2901 W 28Th Ave, Pine Bluff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.05

Mobil 5901 Sulphur Springs Rd, Pine Bluff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Shell 7001 Sheridan Rd, White Hall

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.27 $ 3.57 $ 3.09

Southern Edge truck stop Us Hwy 63 & S Olive St, Pine Bluff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.