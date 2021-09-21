CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kalispell, MT

Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Kalispell

Kalispell Dispatch
Kalispell Dispatch
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=262uPf_0c3CpiGO00

(KALISPELL, MT) You could be saving up to $0.02 per gallon on diesel in Kalispell, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Kalispell area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.44, at Conoco at 445 W Idaho St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.46, listed at Cenex at 3150 Us-2 E.

The average price across the greater Kalispell area was $3.44, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Conoco

445 W Idaho St, Kalispell
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.42
$3.72
$3.92
$3.44

Conoco

196 3Rd Ave E N, Kalispell
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$3.44

Cenex

305 E Idaho St, Kalispell
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$3.74
$4.14
$3.44

Exxon

1645 Us-93 S, Kalispell
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$3.74
$4.09
$3.44

Smith's

195 3 Ave E N, Kalispell
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.36
$3.56
$3.76
$3.44

Exxon

1011 W Idaho St, Kalispell
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$3.44

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Related
Kalispell Dispatch

Kalispell Dispatch

Kalispell, MT
116
Followers
259
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Kalispell Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy