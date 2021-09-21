Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Kalispell

(KALISPELL, MT) You could be saving up to $0.02 per gallon on diesel in Kalispell, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Kalispell area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.44, at Conoco at 445 W Idaho St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.46, listed at Cenex at 3150 Us-2 E.

The average price across the greater Kalispell area was $3.44, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Conoco 445 W Idaho St, Kalispell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.42 $ 3.72 $ 3.92 $ 3.44

Conoco 196 3Rd Ave E N, Kalispell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ 3.44

Cenex 305 E Idaho St, Kalispell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.74 $ 4.14 $ 3.44

Exxon 1645 Us-93 S, Kalispell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.74 $ 4.09 $ 3.44

Smith's 195 3 Ave E N, Kalispell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.36 $ 3.56 $ 3.76 $ 3.44

Exxon 1011 W Idaho St, Kalispell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ 3.44

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.