Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Kalispell
(KALISPELL, MT) You could be saving up to $0.02 per gallon on diesel in Kalispell, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Kalispell area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.44, at Conoco at 445 W Idaho St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.46, listed at Cenex at 3150 Us-2 E.
The average price across the greater Kalispell area was $3.44, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.42
$3.72
$3.92
$3.44
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$3.44
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$3.74
$4.14
$3.44
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$3.74
$4.09
$3.44
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.36
$3.56
$3.76
$3.44
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$3.44
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0