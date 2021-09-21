Diesel survey: Muskogee's cheapest station

(MUSKOGEE, OK) You could be saving up to $0.40 per gallon on diesel in Muskogee, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Muskogee area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.85, at Murphy USA at 1010 W Shawnee St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.25, listed at Pilot at 3000 N 32Nd St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.94, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Murphy USA 1010 W Shawnee St, Muskogee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.70 $ 2.90 $ 3.40 $ 2.85

Phillips 66 1152 N York St, Muskogee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ -- $ 3.15 $ 2.85

QuikTrip 1919 N 32Nd St, Muskogee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ 2.91 $ 3.11 $ 2.85

Kum & Go 3500 E Shawnee Rd, Muskogee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ -- $ -- $ 2.86

Casey's 3607 Chandler Rd, Muskogee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ 3.01 $ 3.21 $ 2.89

Phillips 66 3950 N 32Nd St, Muskogee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 2.88 $ 3.02 $ 2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.