Diesel survey: Muskogee's cheapest station
(MUSKOGEE, OK) You could be saving up to $0.40 per gallon on diesel in Muskogee, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Muskogee area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.85, at Murphy USA at 1010 W Shawnee St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.25, listed at Pilot at 3000 N 32Nd St.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.94, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.70
$2.90
$3.40
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$--
$3.15
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.71
$2.91
$3.11
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$--
$--
$2.86
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.71
$3.01
$3.21
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$2.88
$3.02
$2.89
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0