CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Muskogee, OK

Diesel survey: Muskogee's cheapest station

Muskogee Updates
Muskogee Updates
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b778C_0c3CpWcY00

(MUSKOGEE, OK) You could be saving up to $0.40 per gallon on diesel in Muskogee, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Muskogee area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.85, at Murphy USA at 1010 W Shawnee St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.25, listed at Pilot at 3000 N 32Nd St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.94, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Murphy USA

1010 W Shawnee St, Muskogee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.70
$2.90
$3.40
$2.85

Phillips 66

1152 N York St, Muskogee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.81
$--
$3.15
$2.85

QuikTrip

1919 N 32Nd St, Muskogee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.71
$2.91
$3.11
$2.85

Kum & Go

3500 E Shawnee Rd, Muskogee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$--
$--
$2.86

Casey's

3607 Chandler Rd, Muskogee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.71
$3.01
$3.21
$2.89

Phillips 66

3950 N 32Nd St, Muskogee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$2.88
$3.02
$2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Congress passes bill to avert government shutdown tonight

Senate passes short-term funding bill to avert a government shutdown. Bill now goes to House. The Senate just voted to pass a short-term funding bill to keep the government open past midnight tonight. The stopgap funding bill will avert a government shutdown and keep the government funded through early December.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

Britney Spears: What to expect from her next conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears' attorney is due in court on Sept. 29 and he said his top priority remains ousting her father, Jamie Spears, from her conservatorship. Jamie Spears has overseen his daughter's finances since the conservatorship was put into place in 2008. He also controlled her personal affairs until 2019, when he stepped down from that role, citing health issues. At that point, professional fiduciary Jodi Montgomery took his place.
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

How the NBA plans to manage unvaccinated players this season

Unvaccinated NBA players will be required to undergo daily COVID-19 testing prior to entering team facilities this season, in addition to lab-based testing on game day, according to a memo stating guidelines that league officials are finalizing with its players' union. The professional basketball league sent a draft of the...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Muskogee, OK
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Traffic
Muskogee, OK
Business
Local
Oklahoma Business
Local
Oklahoma Industry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Murphy Usa
Muskogee Updates

Muskogee Updates

Muskogee, OK
122
Followers
233
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Muskogee Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy