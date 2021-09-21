Diesel: Elizabethtown's cheapest, according to survey
(ELIZABETHTOWN, KY) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.62 depending on where in Elizabethtown they fuel up.
The title of cheapest station in the Elizabethtown area went to Sunoco at 313 Cardinal Dr, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.87 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.49, at Love's Travel Stop at 601 S Ring Rd, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Elizabethtown area was $3.05, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$3.37
$3.67
$2.87
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.88
$3.18
$3.48
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.66
$2.99
$3.28
$2.89
|card
card$2.88
$3.27
$3.58
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$3.04
$2.90
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.88
$3.28
$3.58
$2.91
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.05
$3.55
$2.95
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
