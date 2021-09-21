Diesel: Elizabethtown's cheapest, according to survey

(ELIZABETHTOWN, KY) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.62 depending on where in Elizabethtown they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Elizabethtown area went to Sunoco at 313 Cardinal Dr, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.87 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.49, at Love's Travel Stop at 601 S Ring Rd, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Elizabethtown area was $3.05, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Sunoco 313 Cardinal Dr, Elizabethtown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.37 $ 3.67 $ 2.87

Shell 607 Hodgenville Rd, Elizabethtown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ 3.18 $ 3.48 $ 2.89

Circle K 4205 Us 31W, Elizabethtown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.66 $ 2.99 $ 3.28 $ 2.89 card card $ 2.88 $ 3.27 $ 3.58 $ 2.95

Sam's Club 1500 Ring Rd, Elizabethtown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.04 $ 2.90

Murphy Express 1605 N Dixie Hwy, Elizabethtown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ 3.28 $ 3.58 $ 2.91

Speedway 1005 N Dixie Hwy, Elizabethtown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.05 $ 3.55 $ 2.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.