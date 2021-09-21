CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elizabethtown, KY

Diesel: Elizabethtown's cheapest, according to survey

Elizabethtown Digest
Elizabethtown Digest
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uwltm_0c3CpUr600

(ELIZABETHTOWN, KY) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.62 depending on where in Elizabethtown they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Elizabethtown area went to Sunoco at 313 Cardinal Dr, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.87 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.49, at Love's Travel Stop at 601 S Ring Rd, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Elizabethtown area was $3.05, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Sunoco

313 Cardinal Dr, Elizabethtown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$3.37
$3.67
$2.87

Shell

607 Hodgenville Rd, Elizabethtown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.88
$3.18
$3.48
$2.89

Circle K

4205 Us 31W, Elizabethtown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.66
$2.99
$3.28
$2.89
card
card$2.88
$3.27
$3.58
$2.95

Sam's Club

1500 Ring Rd, Elizabethtown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$3.04
$2.90

Murphy Express

1605 N Dixie Hwy, Elizabethtown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.88
$3.28
$3.58
$2.91

Speedway

1005 N Dixie Hwy, Elizabethtown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.05
$3.55
$2.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Elizabethtown Digest

Elizabethtown Digest

Elizabethtown, KY
90
Followers
268
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Elizabethtown Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy