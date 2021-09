BUFFALO, N.Y. — September did not set any weather records and will not end up on any top ten list weather-wise. However, it will go down as a warm and wet month. Our average temperature for the month was over three degrees above average. Twenty five days of the month had highs in the 70s and 80s. Only three years since 1938 have had more days above 70 degrees for a highs in the month of September.

