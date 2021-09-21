Eureka diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.04

(EUREKA, CA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.04 depending on where in Eureka they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Eureka area went to Shell at 1310 5Th St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $4.95 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.99, at Chevron at 2480 6Th St, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Eureka area was $4.96, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Shell 1310 5Th St, Eureka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ 4.99 $ -- $ 4.95

Shell 2111 4Th St, Eureka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ 4.99 $ -- $ 4.95

Shell 1434 Myrtle Ave, Eureka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.79 $ 4.99 $ -- $ 4.95

Shell 111 W Harris St, Eureka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.79 $ 4.99 $ 5.19 $ 4.95

Chevron 2806 Broadway, Eureka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.79 $ -- $ 4.79 $ 4.95

Shell 3505 Broadway St, Eureka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.79 $ 4.99 $ 5.19 $ 4.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.