Eureka, CA

Eureka diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.04

Eureka Journal
9 days ago
 9 days ago
(EUREKA, CA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.04 depending on where in Eureka they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Eureka area went to Shell at 1310 5Th St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $4.95 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.99, at Chevron at 2480 6Th St, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Eureka area was $4.96, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Shell

1310 5Th St, Eureka
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$4.99
$--
$4.95

Shell

2111 4Th St, Eureka
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$4.99
$--
$4.95

Shell

1434 Myrtle Ave, Eureka
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.79
$4.99
$--
$4.95

Shell

111 W Harris St, Eureka
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.79
$4.99
$5.19
$4.95

Chevron

2806 Broadway, Eureka
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.79
$--
$4.79
$4.95

Shell

3505 Broadway St, Eureka
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.79
$4.99
$5.19
$4.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

