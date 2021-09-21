Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Sherman station
(SHERMAN, TX) Savings of as much as $0.54 per gallon on diesel were available in the Sherman area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Sherman area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.75, at Shell at 5018 Texoma Pkwy. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.29, listed at Mobil at 3001 Loy Lake Rd.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.88, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$2.75
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.67
$2.92
$3.17
$2.77
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.67
$--
$--
$2.77
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$2.90
$3.05
$2.77
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$--
$--
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.67
$2.97
$3.27
$2.79
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0