Sherman, TX

Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Sherman station

 9 days ago
(SHERMAN, TX) Savings of as much as $0.54 per gallon on diesel were available in the Sherman area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Sherman area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.75, at Shell at 5018 Texoma Pkwy. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.29, listed at Mobil at 3001 Loy Lake Rd.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.88, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Shell

5018 Texoma Pkwy, Denison
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$2.75

Valero

2121 N Ur-1417 Ste K, Sherman
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.67
$2.92
$3.17
$2.77

VP Racing Fuels

2116 N Ur-1417, Sherman
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.67
$--
$--
$2.77

Walmart Neighborhood Market

2206 N Fm-1417, Sherman
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$2.90
$3.05
$2.77

Exxon

1621 Texoma Pkwy, Sherman
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$--
$--
$2.79

Shell

105 W Ur-1417, Sherman
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.67
$2.97
$3.27
$2.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

