Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Sherman station

(SHERMAN, TX) Savings of as much as $0.54 per gallon on diesel were available in the Sherman area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Sherman area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.75, at Shell at 5018 Texoma Pkwy. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.29, listed at Mobil at 3001 Loy Lake Rd.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.88, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Shell 5018 Texoma Pkwy, Denison

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 2.75

Valero 2121 N Ur-1417 Ste K, Sherman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ 2.92 $ 3.17 $ 2.77

VP Racing Fuels 2116 N Ur-1417, Sherman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ -- $ -- $ 2.77

Walmart Neighborhood Market 2206 N Fm-1417, Sherman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 2.90 $ 3.05 $ 2.77

Exxon 1621 Texoma Pkwy, Sherman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ 2.79

Shell 105 W Ur-1417, Sherman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ 2.97 $ 3.27 $ 2.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.