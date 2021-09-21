Thirsty truck? Here's Longview's cheapest diesel
(LONGVIEW, WA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.50 in the greater Longview area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Longview area on Tuesday, found that Astro at 1459 Hudson Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.59 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was 76 at 1821 S 13Th Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.09
The average price across the greater Longview area was $3.73, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.59
$--
$--
$3.59
|card
card$3.69
$--
$--
$3.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.61
$3.81
$3.91
$3.64
|card
card$3.71
$3.91
$4.01
$3.74
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.61
$3.81
$3.91
$3.64
|card
card$3.31
$3.91
$4.01
$3.74
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.60
$3.80
$3.90
$3.64
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.61
$3.81
$3.91
$3.64
|card
card$3.71
$3.91
$4.01
$3.74
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.95
$--
$--
$3.69
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
