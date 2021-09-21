Thirsty truck? Here's Longview's cheapest diesel

(LONGVIEW, WA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.50 in the greater Longview area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Longview area on Tuesday, found that Astro at 1459 Hudson Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.59 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was 76 at 1821 S 13Th Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.09

The average price across the greater Longview area was $3.73, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Astro 1459 Hudson St, Longview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.59 $ -- $ -- $ 3.59 card card $ 3.69 $ -- $ -- $ 3.69

Safeway 1227 15Th Ave, Longview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.61 $ 3.81 $ 3.91 $ 3.64 card card $ 3.71 $ 3.91 $ 4.01 $ 3.74

Safeway 2944 Ocean Beach Hwy, Longview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.61 $ 3.81 $ 3.91 $ 3.64 card card $ 3.31 $ 3.91 $ 4.01 $ 3.74

Fred Meyer 3184 Ocean Beach Hwy, Longview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.60 $ 3.80 $ 3.90 $ 3.64

Safeway 419 Three Rivers Dr, Kelso

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.61 $ 3.81 $ 3.91 $ 3.64 card card $ 3.71 $ 3.91 $ 4.01 $ 3.74

Shell 972 15Th Ave, Longview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.95 $ -- $ -- $ 3.69

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.