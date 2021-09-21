Elmira diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.25 savings at cheapest station

(ELMIRA, NY) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.25 in the greater Elmira area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Elmira area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.09, at CITGO at 759 E Church St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.34, listed at Speedway at 2150 Grand Central Ave.

The average price across the greater Elmira area was $3.24, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

CITGO 759 E Church St, Elmira

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.10 $ 3.30 $ 3.50 $ 3.09

CITGO 2000 College Ave, Elmira

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.10 $ 3.30 $ 3.50 $ 3.09

Speedway 2036 College Ave, Elmira Heights

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.21 $ 3.36 $ 3.50 $ 3.19

Kwik Fill 155 Madison Ave, Elmira

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ 3.34 $ 3.54 $ 3.25

Mobil 639 W Church St, Elmira

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.29

Sunoco 908 E Church St, Elmira

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ 3.44 $ 3.74 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.