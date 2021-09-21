CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

Elmira diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.25 savings at cheapest station

Elmira Post
Elmira Post
 9 days ago
(ELMIRA, NY) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.25 in the greater Elmira area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Elmira area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.09, at CITGO at 759 E Church St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.34, listed at Speedway at 2150 Grand Central Ave.

The average price across the greater Elmira area was $3.24, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

CITGO

759 E Church St, Elmira
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.10
$3.30
$3.50
$3.09

CITGO

2000 College Ave, Elmira
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.10
$3.30
$3.50
$3.09

Speedway

2036 College Ave, Elmira Heights
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.21
$3.36
$3.50
$3.19

Kwik Fill

155 Madison Ave, Elmira
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.14
$3.34
$3.54
$3.25

Mobil

639 W Church St, Elmira
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.39
$3.59
$3.29

Sunoco

908 E Church St, Elmira
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.24
$3.44
$3.74
$3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

