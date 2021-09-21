Klamath Falls diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.30 per gallon
(KLAMATH FALLS, OR) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.30 in the greater Klamath Falls area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Klamath Falls area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.41, at Pilot at 3817 Us-97N. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.71, listed at Pilot at 3817 Us-97N.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.57, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.52
$3.97
$4.17
$3.71
|card
card$3.53
$3.97
$4.18
$3.41
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.55
$--
$--
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.55
$3.74
$3.93
$3.55
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.51
$--
$--
$3.56
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.55
$3.75
$3.90
$3.57
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.59
$3.75
$3.95
$3.59
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
