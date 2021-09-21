Klamath Falls diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.30 per gallon

(KLAMATH FALLS, OR) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.30 in the greater Klamath Falls area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Klamath Falls area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.41, at Pilot at 3817 Us-97N. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.71, listed at Pilot at 3817 Us-97N.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.57, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Pilot 3817 Us-97N, Klamath Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.52 $ 3.97 $ 4.17 $ 3.71 card card $ 3.53 $ 3.97 $ 4.18 $ 3.41

Towne Pump 4315 S 6Th St, Klamath Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.55 $ -- $ -- $ 3.49

Sinclair 4449 Homedale Rd, Klamath Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.55 $ 3.74 $ 3.93 $ 3.55

AMA 5350 Us-97N, Klamath Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.51 $ -- $ -- $ 3.56

Fred Meyer 2655 Shasta Way, Klamath Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.55 $ 3.75 $ 3.90 $ 3.57

AMA 7255 S 6Th St, Klamath Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ 3.75 $ 3.95 $ 3.59

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.