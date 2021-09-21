CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenoir, NC

Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Lenoir

Lenoir Updates
 9 days ago
(LENOIR, NC) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.30 depending on where in Lenoir they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Lenoir area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at CITGO at 718 Morganton Blvd Sw. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.29, listed at Valero at 1902 Harper Ave Nw.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.04, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

CITGO

718 Morganton Blvd Sw, Lenoir
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$2.99

Murphy USA

915 Blowing Rock Blvd, Lenoir
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
$2.86
$3.11
$3.41
$2.99

CITGO

1136 Hickory Blvd, Lenoir
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
$2.89
$3.20
$3.42
$2.99

CITGO

1742 Blowing Rock Blvd, Lenoir
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99

CITGO

933 Wilkesboro Blvd Ne, Lenoir
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
$2.89
$3.29
$--
$2.99

Shell

1350 Wilkesboro Blvd, Lenoir
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
$2.89
$3.12
$--
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Lenoir Updates

