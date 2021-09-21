Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Lenoir

(LENOIR, NC) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.30 depending on where in Lenoir they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Lenoir area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at CITGO at 718 Morganton Blvd Sw. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.29, listed at Valero at 1902 Harper Ave Nw.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.04, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

CITGO 718 Morganton Blvd Sw, Lenoir

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Murphy USA 915 Blowing Rock Blvd, Lenoir

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.11 $ 3.41 $ 2.99

CITGO 1136 Hickory Blvd, Lenoir

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.20 $ 3.42 $ 2.99

CITGO 1742 Blowing Rock Blvd, Lenoir

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

CITGO 933 Wilkesboro Blvd Ne, Lenoir

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ -- $ 2.99

Shell 1350 Wilkesboro Blvd, Lenoir

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.12 $ -- $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.