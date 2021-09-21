Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Lenoir
(LENOIR, NC) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.30 depending on where in Lenoir they fuel up.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Lenoir area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at CITGO at 718 Morganton Blvd Sw. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.29, listed at Valero at 1902 Harper Ave Nw.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.04, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.86
$3.11
$3.41
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.20
$3.42
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.29
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.12
$--
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
