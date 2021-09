MISSOULA, Montana (September 20, 2021) — Join Adventure Cycling Association and thousands of others across the country on Sept. 25, 2021, to celebrate bicycling and public lands on Bike Your Park Day. Every year on the last Saturday in September, participants are encouraged to explore the nation’s parks and public lands by bicycle, riding for however long they like on roads, paved paths, or singletrack. Bike Your Park Day is being held in conjunction with National Public Lands Day, which is a “fee-free day” for national parks and public lands, providing an opportunity for everyone to enjoy and care for America’s parks, monuments, wildlife refuges, forests, and more.

