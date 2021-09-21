CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Twin Falls

Twin Falls Daily
Twin Falls Daily
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45M5NC_0c3CociZ00

(TWIN FALLS, ID) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.30 if you’re buying diesel in Twin Falls, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Twin Falls area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.69, at Phillips 66 at 393 Crossroads Point Blvd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.99, listed at Sinclair at 1777 Kimberly Rd.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.90, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Phillips 66

393 Crossroads Point Blvd, Jerome
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.83
$4.05
$4.27
$3.69

Fred Meyer

705 Blue Lakes Blvd, Twin Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.82
$3.97
$4.12
$3.85

Maverik

8838 Blue Lakes Blvd. North, Twin Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.82
$3.92
$4.12
$3.85

Mr Gas

911 Blue Lakes Blvd N, Twin Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.83
$--
$--
$3.86
card
card$3.83
$--
$--
$3.86

Chevron

108 Addison Ave W, Twin Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.85
$4.15
$4.25
$3.89

Phillips 66

240 Addison Ave W, Twin Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.85
$4.00
$4.15
$3.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

