Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Twin Falls

(TWIN FALLS, ID) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.30 if you’re buying diesel in Twin Falls, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Twin Falls area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.69, at Phillips 66 at 393 Crossroads Point Blvd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.99, listed at Sinclair at 1777 Kimberly Rd.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.90, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Phillips 66 393 Crossroads Point Blvd, Jerome

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.83 $ 4.05 $ 4.27 $ 3.69

Fred Meyer 705 Blue Lakes Blvd, Twin Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.82 $ 3.97 $ 4.12 $ 3.85

Maverik 8838 Blue Lakes Blvd. North, Twin Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.82 $ 3.92 $ 4.12 $ 3.85

Mr Gas 911 Blue Lakes Blvd N, Twin Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.83 $ -- $ -- $ 3.86 card card $ 3.83 $ -- $ -- $ 3.86

Chevron 108 Addison Ave W, Twin Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.85 $ 4.15 $ 4.25 $ 3.89

Phillips 66 240 Addison Ave W, Twin Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.85 $ 4.00 $ 4.15 $ 3.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.