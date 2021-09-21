Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Twin Falls
(TWIN FALLS, ID) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.30 if you’re buying diesel in Twin Falls, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Twin Falls area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.69, at Phillips 66 at 393 Crossroads Point Blvd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.99, listed at Sinclair at 1777 Kimberly Rd.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.90, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.83
$4.05
$4.27
$3.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.82
$3.97
$4.12
$3.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.82
$3.92
$4.12
$3.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.83
$--
$--
$3.86
|card
card$3.83
$--
$--
$3.86
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.85
$4.15
$4.25
$3.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.85
$4.00
$4.15
$3.89
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
