CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lumberton, NC

Survey of Lumberton diesel prices reveals $0.10 savings at cheapest station

Lumberton News Beat
Lumberton News Beat
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cg8Gp_0c3Cobpq00

(LUMBERTON, NC) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.10 if you’re buying diesel in Lumberton, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Lumberton area went to Dobb's Place at 2806 W 5Th St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.09 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at BP at 1755 N Roberts Ave, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.13, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Dobb's Place

2806 W 5Th St, Lumberton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.05
$3.50
$3.09

Dobb's

3001 W 5Th St, Lumberton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.05
$--
$3.09

BP

2801 N Roberts Ave, Lumberton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.12

BP

100 Wintergreen Dr, Lumberton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.12

BP

1755 N Roberts Ave, Lumberton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.69
$3.19

Sunoco

2887 E Elizabethtown, Lumberton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$3.22
$3.62
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Related
Lumberton News Beat

Lumberton News Beat

Lumberton, NC
195
Followers
256
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lumberton News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy