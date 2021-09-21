Survey of Lumberton diesel prices reveals $0.10 savings at cheapest station
(LUMBERTON, NC) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.10 if you’re buying diesel in Lumberton, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Lumberton area went to Dobb's Place at 2806 W 5Th St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.09 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at BP at 1755 N Roberts Ave, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.13, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.05
$3.50
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.05
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.12
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.12
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.69
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$3.22
$3.62
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0