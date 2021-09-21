Survey of Lumberton diesel prices reveals $0.10 savings at cheapest station

(LUMBERTON, NC) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.10 if you’re buying diesel in Lumberton, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Lumberton area went to Dobb's Place at 2806 W 5Th St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.09 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at BP at 1755 N Roberts Ave, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.13, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Dobb's Place 2806 W 5Th St, Lumberton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.05 $ 3.50 $ 3.09

Dobb's 3001 W 5Th St, Lumberton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.05 $ -- $ 3.09

BP 2801 N Roberts Ave, Lumberton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.12

BP 100 Wintergreen Dr, Lumberton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.12

BP 1755 N Roberts Ave, Lumberton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.19

Sunoco 2887 E Elizabethtown, Lumberton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.22 $ 3.62 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.