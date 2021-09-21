Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Columbus stations charging $0.37 extra
(COLUMBUS, MS) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.37 in the greater Columbus area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Columbus area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.82, at Shell at 166 W Plymouth Bluff Access Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at Chevron at 106 Idlewild Rd.
The average price across the greater Columbus area was $3.07, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.76
$3.15
$3.49
$2.82
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.76
$3.05
$3.45
$2.98
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.82
$3.10
$3.45
$3.02
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.80
$3.09
$3.49
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.68
$3.06
$3.41
$3.12
|card
card$2.68
$3.09
$3.41
$3.17
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
