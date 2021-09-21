Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Columbus stations charging $0.37 extra

(COLUMBUS, MS) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.37 in the greater Columbus area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Columbus area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.82, at Shell at 166 W Plymouth Bluff Access Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at Chevron at 106 Idlewild Rd.

The average price across the greater Columbus area was $3.07, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Shell 166 W Plymouth Bluff Access Rd, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 3.15 $ 3.49 $ 2.82

Shell 2021 Military Rd, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 3.05 $ 3.45 $ 2.98

Shell 1214 Us-45 N, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.10 $ 3.45 $ 3.02

Sprint 3115 Us-45 N, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.80 $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 3.05

Shell 732 Alabama St, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.05

Love's Travel Stop 525 Tuscaloosa Rd, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.68 $ 3.06 $ 3.41 $ 3.12 card card $ 2.68 $ 3.09 $ 3.41 $ 3.17

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.