Helena diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.02
(HELENA, MT) You could be saving up to $0.02 per gallon on diesel in Helena, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Helena area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.37, at Safeway at 611 N Montana Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.39, listed at Sinclair at 1831 11Th St.
The average price across the greater Helena area was $3.38, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
