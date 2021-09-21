Helena diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.02

(HELENA, MT) You could be saving up to $0.02 per gallon on diesel in Helena, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Helena area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.37, at Safeway at 611 N Montana Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.39, listed at Sinclair at 1831 11Th St.

The average price across the greater Helena area was $3.38, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Safeway 611 N Montana Ave, Helena

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.23 $ 3.53 $ 3.73 $ 3.37

Exxon 1202 Prospect Ave , Helena

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.23 $ 3.53 $ 3.73 $ 3.37

Exxon 1140 Euclid Ave, Helena

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.23 $ 3.53 $ 3.73 $ 3.37

Conoco 2900 N Montana Ave, Helena

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.23 $ 3.53 $ 3.73 $ 3.37

Exxon 3161 N Sanders St, Helena

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.23 $ 3.53 $ 3.73 $ 3.37

Conoco 1822 E Custer Ave, Helena

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.23 $ 3.53 $ 3.73 $ 3.37

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.