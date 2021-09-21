Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Sebring

(SEBRING, FL) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.05 if you’re buying diesel in Sebring, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Sebring area on Tuesday, found that Gate at 300 Us-27 Nhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.14 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was RaceWay at 5100 Us-27 S , which listed a per-gallon price of $3.19

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.16, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Gate 300 Us-27 N, Sebring

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.08 $ 3.38 $ 3.73 $ 3.14

Marathon 3504 Us-27 S , Sebring

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.07 $ -- $ -- $ 3.15

Marathon 3641 Us-27 S, Sebring

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.15 card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.15

Murphy Express 3293 Us-27 N, Sebring

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ 3.28 $ 3.63 $ 3.15

Marathon 3901 Us-27 N, Sebring

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.09 $ 3.35 $ 3.15

Sunoco 4200 Us-27 N, Sebring

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.