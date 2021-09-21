CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebring, FL

Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Sebring

Sebring News Alert
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZYaCi_0c3CoNfm00

(SEBRING, FL) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.05 if you’re buying diesel in Sebring, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Sebring area on Tuesday, found that Gate at 300 Us-27 Nhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.14 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was RaceWay at 5100 Us-27 S , which listed a per-gallon price of $3.19

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.16, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Gate

300 Us-27 N, Sebring
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.08
$3.38
$3.73
$3.14

Marathon

3504 Us-27 S , Sebring
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.07
$--
$--
$3.15

Marathon

3641 Us-27 S, Sebring
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.15
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.15

Murphy Express

3293 Us-27 N, Sebring
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.98
$3.28
$3.63
$3.15

Marathon

3901 Us-27 N, Sebring
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.07
$3.09
$3.35
$3.15

Sunoco

4200 Us-27 N, Sebring
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.19
$3.39
$3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Sebring News Alert

Sebring, FL
