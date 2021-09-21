Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Sebring
(SEBRING, FL) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.05 if you’re buying diesel in Sebring, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Sebring area on Tuesday, found that Gate at 300 Us-27 Nhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.14 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was RaceWay at 5100 Us-27 S , which listed a per-gallon price of $3.19
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.16, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.08
$3.38
$3.73
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.07
$--
$--
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.15
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.98
$3.28
$3.63
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.07
$3.09
$3.35
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.19
$3.39
$3.15
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0