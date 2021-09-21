Price check: Diesel prices around Findlay

(FINDLAY, OH) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.47 if you’re buying diesel in Findlay, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Findlay area went to Marathon at 100 Crystal Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.29 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.76, at Marathon at 535 W Trenton Ave, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.36, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Marathon 100 Crystal Ave, Findlay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.12 $ 3.46 $ 3.29

Marathon 1220 Tiffin Ave, Findlay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.97 $ 3.32 $ 3.67 $ 3.30 card card $ 3.03 $ 3.38 $ 3.73 $ 3.36

Casey's 1403 N Main St, Findlay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ -- $ 3.63 $ 3.31

S&G 800 Trenton Ave, Findlay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ 3.38 $ 3.68 $ 3.31

Speedway 752 Trenton Ave, Findlay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ 3.36 $ 3.68 $ 3.32

Shell 1100 Trenton Ave, Findlay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.89 $ 3.32

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.