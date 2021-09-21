Price check: Diesel prices around Findlay
(FINDLAY, OH) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.47 if you’re buying diesel in Findlay, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Findlay area went to Marathon at 100 Crystal Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.29 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.76, at Marathon at 535 W Trenton Ave, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.36, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$3.12
$3.46
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.97
$3.32
$3.67
$3.30
|card
card$3.03
$3.38
$3.73
$3.36
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.03
$--
$3.63
$3.31
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.02
$3.38
$3.68
$3.31
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.03
$3.36
$3.68
$3.32
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.89
$3.32
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0