Stillwater diesel price check shows where to save $0.28 per gallon

(STILLWATER, OK) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.28 in the greater Stillwater area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Stillwater area went to Murphy USA at 115 N Perkins Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.83 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.11, at Shamrock at 4002 E 6Th Ave, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Stillwater area was $2.96, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Murphy USA 115 N Perkins Rd, Stillwater

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.75 $ 3.16 $ 2.83

Walmart Neighborhood Market 2417 N Perkins Rd, Stillwater

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.61 $ -- $ -- $ 2.83

Kum & Go 1890 N Perkins Rd, Stillwater

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.66 $ -- $ 3.26 $ 2.86

Phillips 66 103 S Main St, Stillwater

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.96 $ 3.49 $ 2.97

Phillips 66 601 E 6Th Ave, Stillwater

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 2.99

OnCue Express 1402 S Perkins Rd, Stillwater

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.