Stillwater, OK

Stillwater diesel price check shows where to save $0.28 per gallon

Stillwater News Flash
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1chMBZ_0c3CnrkR00

(STILLWATER, OK) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.28 in the greater Stillwater area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Stillwater area went to Murphy USA at 115 N Perkins Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.83 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.11, at Shamrock at 4002 E 6Th Ave, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Stillwater area was $2.96, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Murphy USA

115 N Perkins Rd, Stillwater
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$2.75
$3.16
$2.83

Walmart Neighborhood Market

2417 N Perkins Rd, Stillwater
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.61
$--
$--
$2.83

Kum & Go

1890 N Perkins Rd, Stillwater
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.66
$--
$3.26
$2.86

Phillips 66

103 S Main St, Stillwater
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$2.96
$3.49
$2.97

Phillips 66

601 E 6Th Ave, Stillwater
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.19
$3.39
$2.99

OnCue Express

1402 S Perkins Rd, Stillwater
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$2.89
$3.09
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

