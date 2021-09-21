CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Man killed in farm accident on property in eastern Nebraska

Register Citizen
 9 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Neb. (AP) — A man died in a tractor accident on private property in eastern Nebraska over the weekend, officials there said. The accident happened Saturday afternoon on property just east of Springfield, according to the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office. Lt. Greg Monico told the Omaha World-Herald that the 79-year-old victim had gone out to trim trees on his property. When he didn’t return home as scheduled, Monico said, his wife went to look for him and found him pinned under the tractor.

www.registercitizen.com

