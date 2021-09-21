Dexter Star explains which episodes to watch before season 9
Dexter season 9, now titled Dexter: New Blood, is set for release in two months, and we are all excited to see our favourite serial killer make his comeback. However, it has been eight years since the final season, and you may be looking for a gory refresher to the Emmy winning TV series. Well, Dexter’s leading man, Michael C. Hall, has you covered and has recommended four episodes for long-time fans to revisit before the new instalment is out.www.thedigitalfix.com
Comments / 0