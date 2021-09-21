Dexter Star explains which episodes to watch before season 9

Next week will bring you Billions season 5 episode 11 on Showtime and the first thing we’ll hand you here is the title: “Victory Smoke.”. So what will be coming up in this episode? The first thing that we should note is that this is the final episode before the finale — which is probably painful to a lot of people out there given how long of a hiatus we had midway through the season. What we can say that should cheer some of you up is that there will be less of a layoff between the end of this season and the start of the next one. The folks over at Showtime absolutely realize that continuity is important, and they also want to make sure that they keep viewers engaged.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO