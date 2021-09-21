CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen & Overy Adds New York MoFo Partner

By Rose Walker
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAllen & Overy has continued its determined U.S. hiring push with the addition of a partner from Morrison & Foerster. The firm has added M&A partner Dario de Martino to its New York base, after opting for dramatic West Coast growth in the past 18 months.

New York State
