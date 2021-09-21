Allen & Overy Adds New York MoFo Partner

Catch all the latest news about footwear industry acquisitions, and licensing and distribution agreements here. Got a deal in the works? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Sept. 29, 2021: Authentic Brands Group, owner of dozens of major fashion and footwear labels, has named Footwear Unlimited as the new licensing partner for its Frye boot brand. As part of the long-term deal, Footwear Unlimited will now be responsible for the design, manufacture and distribution of Frye footwear in the U.S. That includes a range of offerings for men, women and kids, including casual and dress boots and shoes, winter styles, sandals and flip-flops,...

