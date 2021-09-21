Price check: Diesel prices around Morristown

(MORRISTOWN, TN) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.22 if you’re buying diesel in Morristown, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Morristown area on Tuesday, found that Sunoco at 924 E Morris Blvdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Weigel's at 5290 Davy Crockett Pkwy, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.21

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.02, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sunoco 924 E Morris Blvd, Morristown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.10 $ 3.35 $ 2.99

Gas 'N Go 2290 W Andrew Johnson Hwy, Morristown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.08 $ 3.33 $ 2.99

Pilot 3404 W Andrew Johnson Hwy, Morristown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 2.99 card card $ 2.83 $ 3.12 $ 3.46 $ --

Marathon 3606 E Morris Blvd, Morristown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.13 $ 3.53 $ 2.99

Weigel's 2750 N Davy Crockett Pkwy, Morristown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ 3.69 $ 2.99

Sunoco 3700 W Andrew Johnson Hwy, Morristown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.