Price check: Diesel prices around Morristown
(MORRISTOWN, TN) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.22 if you’re buying diesel in Morristown, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Morristown area on Tuesday, found that Sunoco at 924 E Morris Blvdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Weigel's at 5290 Davy Crockett Pkwy, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.21
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.02, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.10
$3.35
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$3.08
$3.33
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$2.99
|card
card$2.83
$3.12
$3.46
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$3.13
$3.53
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$--
$3.69
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.14
$3.44
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
