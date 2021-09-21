CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morristown, TN

Price check: Diesel prices around Morristown

Morristown Journal
Morristown Journal
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15TfLe_0c3CnAEY00

(MORRISTOWN, TN) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.22 if you’re buying diesel in Morristown, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Morristown area on Tuesday, found that Sunoco at 924 E Morris Blvdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Weigel's at 5290 Davy Crockett Pkwy, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.21

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.02, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sunoco

924 E Morris Blvd, Morristown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.10
$3.35
$2.99

Gas 'N Go

2290 W Andrew Johnson Hwy, Morristown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$3.08
$3.33
$2.99

Pilot

3404 W Andrew Johnson Hwy, Morristown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$2.99
card
card$2.83
$3.12
$3.46
$--

Marathon

3606 E Morris Blvd, Morristown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$3.13
$3.53
$2.99

Weigel's

2750 N Davy Crockett Pkwy, Morristown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$--
$3.69
$2.99

Sunoco

3700 W Andrew Johnson Hwy, Morristown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.14
$3.44
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

