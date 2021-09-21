Survey of Hutchinson diesel prices shows where to save $0.38 per gallon

(HUTCHINSON, KS) You could be saving up to $0.38 per gallon on diesel in Hutchinson, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Hutchinson area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.05, at Conoco at 126 W Ave A. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.43, listed at Conoco at 1515 S Main St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.20, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Conoco 126 W Ave A, Hutchinson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 3.05

Dillons 429 E 4Th Ave, Hutchinson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.12

Murphy USA 1903 E 17Th Ave, Hutchinson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.07 $ 3.27 $ 3.12

Dillons 3200 Plaza East Dr, Hutchinson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.12

Yesway 1905 E 4Th Ave, Hutchinson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.20 $ 3.50 $ 3.13

Kwik Shop 434 E 17Th Ave, Hutchinson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ 3.40 $ 3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.