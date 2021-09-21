Survey of Hutchinson diesel prices shows where to save $0.38 per gallon
(HUTCHINSON, KS) You could be saving up to $0.38 per gallon on diesel in Hutchinson, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Hutchinson area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.05, at Conoco at 126 W Ave A. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.43, listed at Conoco at 1515 S Main St.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.20, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.29
$3.12
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$3.07
$3.27
$3.12
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.29
$3.12
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.20
$3.50
$3.13
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$--
$3.40
$3.15
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
