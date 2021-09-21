CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hutchinson, KS

Survey of Hutchinson diesel prices shows where to save $0.38 per gallon

Hutchinson Today
Hutchinson Today
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hu9Ig_0c3CmgJt00

(HUTCHINSON, KS) You could be saving up to $0.38 per gallon on diesel in Hutchinson, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Hutchinson area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.05, at Conoco at 126 W Ave A. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.43, listed at Conoco at 1515 S Main St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.20, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Conoco

126 W Ave A, Hutchinson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$3.05

Dillons

429 E 4Th Ave, Hutchinson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.29
$3.12

Murphy USA

1903 E 17Th Ave, Hutchinson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$3.07
$3.27
$3.12

Dillons

3200 Plaza East Dr, Hutchinson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.29
$3.12

Yesway

1905 E 4Th Ave, Hutchinson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.20
$3.50
$3.13

Kwik Shop

434 E 17Th Ave, Hutchinson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$3.40
$3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Saratoga Post

Survey of Saratoga diesel prices shows where to save $0.90 per gallon

(SARATOGA, CA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.90 in the greater Saratoga area, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Saratoga area on Tuesday, found that Moe's Stop at 1948 Camden Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Rotten Robbie at 370 E Hamilton Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.89.
SARATOGA, CA
The Saratoga Post

Saratoga diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.90 per gallon

(SARATOGA, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.90 if you’re buying diesel in Saratoga, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Saratoga area on Tuesday, found that Homestead Car Wash & Gas at 3500 Homestead Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Rotten Robbie at 370 E Hamilton Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.89.
SARATOGA, CA
Hutchinson Today

Hutchinson Today

Hutchinson, KS
75
Followers
265
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hutchinson Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy