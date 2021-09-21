Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Delano stations charging $0.79 extra

(DELANO, CA) You could be saving up to $0.79 per gallon on diesel in Delano, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Delano area on Tuesday, found that Chevron at 1640 Ca-99had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.95 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 2322 Girard St, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.74

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.28, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Chevron 1640 Ca-99, Delano

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.59 $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ 3.95 card card $ 4.69 $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ 4.59

Fastrip 805 Garces Hwy, Delano

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 4.05 card card $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ 4.15

Fastrip 1123 Cecil Ave, Delano

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 4.05 card card $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ 4.15

Gasco 14314 County Line Rd, Delano

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 4.19 card card $ 4.07 $ 4.27 $ 4.37 $ 4.29

Chevron 2322 Girard St, Delano

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.54 $ 4.72 $ 4.85 $ 4.64 card card $ 4.64 $ 4.82 $ 4.95 $ 4.74

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.