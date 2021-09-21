Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Delano stations charging $0.79 extra
(DELANO, CA) You could be saving up to $0.79 per gallon on diesel in Delano, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Delano area on Tuesday, found that Chevron at 1640 Ca-99had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.95 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 2322 Girard St, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.74
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.28, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.59
$4.79
$4.89
$3.95
|card
card$4.69
$4.89
$4.99
$4.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.99
$4.19
$4.29
$4.05
|card
card$4.09
$4.29
$4.39
$4.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.99
$4.19
$4.29
$4.05
|card
card$4.09
$4.29
$4.39
$4.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.99
$4.19
$4.29
$4.19
|card
card$4.07
$4.27
$4.37
$4.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.54
$4.72
$4.85
$4.64
|card
card$4.64
$4.82
$4.95
$4.74
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
