Delano, CA

Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Delano stations charging $0.79 extra

Delano Daily
Delano Daily
 9 days ago
(DELANO, CA) You could be saving up to $0.79 per gallon on diesel in Delano, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Delano area on Tuesday, found that Chevron at 1640 Ca-99had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.95 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 2322 Girard St, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.74

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.28, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Chevron

1640 Ca-99, Delano
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.59
$4.79
$4.89
$3.95
card
card$4.69
$4.89
$4.99
$4.59

Fastrip

805 Garces Hwy, Delano
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.99
$4.19
$4.29
$4.05
card
card$4.09
$4.29
$4.39
$4.15

Fastrip

1123 Cecil Ave, Delano
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.99
$4.19
$4.29
$4.05
card
card$4.09
$4.29
$4.39
$4.15

Gasco

14314 County Line Rd, Delano
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.99
$4.19
$4.29
$4.19
card
card$4.07
$4.27
$4.37
$4.29

Chevron

2322 Girard St, Delano
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.54
$4.72
$4.85
$4.64
card
card$4.64
$4.82
$4.95
$4.74

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

