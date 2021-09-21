CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Power still out for some in Lebec, Fraizer Park areas

By Pete Menting, 23ABC
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h9xPp_0c3CmXKE00

Nearly 600 Kern County residents living in the Lebec and Fraizer Park areas are without power.

PG&E cut off power Monday night due to the weather.

Warnings were sent out over the weekend to those that would be affected by the public safety shut offs.

According to the outage map, power is expected to be restored about 3 p.m. Wednesday.

In the meantime, a resource shelter has been set up at Tejon Elementary School for those without power. It opens at 8 a.m. Tuesday and closes at 10 p.m. or until power is restored.

The center provides a place for residents to charge any medical or mobile devices and has bottled water and snacks.

