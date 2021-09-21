CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, SC

Diesel price check: This is Greenwood's cheapest station

Greenwood Post
Greenwood Post
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yrI6H_0c3CmWRV00

(GREENWOOD, SC) You could be saving up to $0.34 per gallon on diesel in Greenwood, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Greenwood area on Tuesday, found that Spinx at 102 Bypass Us-25 Nehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.95 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Stop-A-Minit at 1205 Byp Sc-72 Ne, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.29

The average price across the greater Greenwood area was $3.02, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Spinx

102 Bypass Us-25 Ne, Greenwood
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.79
$3.04
$3.29
$2.95
card
card$2.89
$3.14
$3.39
$3.05

Murphy USA

508A Sc-72 Byp Nw, Greenwood
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.29
$2.95

Stop-A-Minit

590 Bypass Sc-72 Nw, Greenwood
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.04
$3.29
$2.95

7-Eleven

1015 Montague Ave, Greenwood
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$3.22
$3.62
$2.96

7-Eleven

1401 Main St S, Greenwood
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.19
$3.59
$2.96

7-Eleven

2000 Montague Ave Ext, Greenwood
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$3.24
$3.64
$2.96

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

