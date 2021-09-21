Diesel price check: This is Greenwood's cheapest station

(GREENWOOD, SC) You could be saving up to $0.34 per gallon on diesel in Greenwood, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Greenwood area on Tuesday, found that Spinx at 102 Bypass Us-25 Nehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.95 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Stop-A-Minit at 1205 Byp Sc-72 Ne, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.29

The average price across the greater Greenwood area was $3.02, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Spinx 102 Bypass Us-25 Ne, Greenwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ 3.04 $ 3.29 $ 2.95 card card $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ 3.39 $ 3.05

Murphy USA 508A Sc-72 Byp Nw, Greenwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 2.95

Stop-A-Minit 590 Bypass Sc-72 Nw, Greenwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.04 $ 3.29 $ 2.95

7-Eleven 1015 Montague Ave, Greenwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.22 $ 3.62 $ 2.96

7-Eleven 1401 Main St S, Greenwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 2.96

7-Eleven 2000 Montague Ave Ext, Greenwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.24 $ 3.64 $ 2.96

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.