Princeton diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.62
(PRINCETON, NJ) You could be saving up to $0.62 per gallon on diesel in Princeton, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Princeton area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.07, at Valero at 4217 Us-1 S. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.69, listed at Lukoil at 3513 Us-1 S.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.36, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.13
$3.55
$3.75
$3.07
|card
card$3.23
$3.65
$3.85
$3.07
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.48
$3.68
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$3.55
$3.85
$3.31
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.25
$3.55
$3.85
$3.39
|card
card$3.35
$3.65
$3.95
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.23
$3.69
$--
$3.43
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.27
$3.85
$3.95
$3.69
|card
card$3.37
$3.95
$4.05
$3.69
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
