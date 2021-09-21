CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Princeton, NJ

Princeton diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.62

Princeton News Beat
Princeton News Beat
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gOYsK_0c3CmVYm00

(PRINCETON, NJ) You could be saving up to $0.62 per gallon on diesel in Princeton, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Princeton area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.07, at Valero at 4217 Us-1 S. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.69, listed at Lukoil at 3513 Us-1 S.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.36, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Valero

4217 Us-1 S, Monmouth Junction
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.13
$3.55
$3.75
$3.07
card
card$3.23
$3.65
$3.85
$3.07

Exxon

4150 Us-1 N, Monmouth Junction
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.48
$3.68
$3.25

Shell

1251 Us-206 N, Skillman
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$3.55
$3.85
$3.31

Shell

2951 Us-1 S, Lawrence Township
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.25
$3.55
$3.85
$3.39
card
card$3.35
$3.65
$3.95
$--

Wawa

2936 Brunswick Pike, Lawrence Township
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.23
$3.69
$--
$3.43

Lukoil

3513 Us-1 S, Princeton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.27
$3.85
$3.95
$3.69
card
card$3.37
$3.95
$4.05
$3.69

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Dallasite

Dallas diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.54 savings at cheapest station

(DALLAS, TX) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.54 in the greater Dallas area, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Dallas area went to Murphy USA at 1545 N Cockrell Hill Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.75 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at Shell at 3128 Mckinney Ave Suite A, the survey found:
DALLAS, TX
Princeton News Beat

Princeton News Beat

Princeton, NJ
17
Followers
268
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Princeton News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy