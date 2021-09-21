Princeton diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.62

(PRINCETON, NJ) You could be saving up to $0.62 per gallon on diesel in Princeton, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Princeton area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.07, at Valero at 4217 Us-1 S. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.69, listed at Lukoil at 3513 Us-1 S.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.36, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Valero 4217 Us-1 S, Monmouth Junction

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.13 $ 3.55 $ 3.75 $ 3.07 card card $ 3.23 $ 3.65 $ 3.85 $ 3.07

Exxon 4150 Us-1 N, Monmouth Junction

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.48 $ 3.68 $ 3.25

Shell 1251 Us-206 N, Skillman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.85 $ 3.31

Shell 2951 Us-1 S, Lawrence Township

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.85 $ 3.39 card card $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.95 $ --

Wawa 2936 Brunswick Pike, Lawrence Township

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.23 $ 3.69 $ -- $ 3.43

Lukoil 3513 Us-1 S, Princeton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.27 $ 3.85 $ 3.95 $ 3.69 card card $ 3.37 $ 3.95 $ 4.05 $ 3.69

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.