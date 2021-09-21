Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Columbia
(COLUMBIA, TN) You could be saving up to $0.16 per gallon on diesel in Columbia, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Columbia area went to Kwik Sak at 1800 Carmack Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.15, at Speedway at 1535 Nashville Hwy, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.08, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.45
$3.45
$3.65
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.25
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.39
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.59
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
