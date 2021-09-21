CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia, TN

Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Columbia

Columbia Digest
Columbia Digest
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KTxgm_0c3CmUg300

(COLUMBIA, TN) You could be saving up to $0.16 per gallon on diesel in Columbia, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Columbia area went to Kwik Sak at 1800 Carmack Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.15, at Speedway at 1535 Nashville Hwy, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.08, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Kwik Sak

1800 Carmack Blvd, Columbia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.99

Fast Fuel

404 W 7Th St, Columbia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.45
$3.45
$3.65
$3.09

Marathon

805 W James Campbell Blvd , Columbia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$3.09

Kroger

1202 S James Campbell Blvd, Columbia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.25
$--
$3.09

BP

1237 Hampshire Pike, Columbia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.39
$--
$3.09

Fast Stop Markets #15

1865 Hampshire Pike, Columbia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.59
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Congress passes bill to avert government shutdown tonight

Senate passes short-term funding bill to avert a government shutdown. Bill now goes to House. The Senate just voted to pass a short-term funding bill to keep the government open past midnight tonight. The stopgap funding bill will avert a government shutdown and keep the government funded through early December.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

Britney Spears: What to expect from her next conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears' attorney is due in court on Sept. 29 and he said his top priority remains ousting her father, Jamie Spears, from her conservatorship. Jamie Spears has overseen his daughter's finances since the conservatorship was put into place in 2008. He also controlled her personal affairs until 2019, when he stepped down from that role, citing health issues. At that point, professional fiduciary Jodi Montgomery took his place.
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

How the NBA plans to manage unvaccinated players this season

Unvaccinated NBA players will be required to undergo daily COVID-19 testing prior to entering team facilities this season, in addition to lab-based testing on game day, according to a memo stating guidelines that league officials are finalizing with its players' union. The professional basketball league sent a draft of the...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
Local
Tennessee Industry
City
Columbia, TN
Local
Tennessee Traffic
Columbia, TN
Business
City
Nashville, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Speedway
Columbia Digest

Columbia Digest

Columbia, TN
111
Followers
263
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Columbia Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy