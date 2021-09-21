Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Columbia

(COLUMBIA, TN) You could be saving up to $0.16 per gallon on diesel in Columbia, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Columbia area went to Kwik Sak at 1800 Carmack Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.15, at Speedway at 1535 Nashville Hwy, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.08, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Kwik Sak 1800 Carmack Blvd, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Fast Fuel 404 W 7Th St, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.45 $ 3.45 $ 3.65 $ 3.09

Marathon 805 W James Campbell Blvd , Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.09

Kroger 1202 S James Campbell Blvd, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.25 $ -- $ 3.09

BP 1237 Hampshire Pike, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.39 $ -- $ 3.09

Fast Stop Markets #15 1865 Hampshire Pike, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.