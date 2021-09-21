Wausau diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.29

(WAUSAU, WI) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.29 if you’re buying diesel in Wausau, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Wausau area went to Krist Food Mart #91 at 711 S Grand Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.96 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.25, at Holiday at 306 South 18Th Avenue, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.16, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Krist Food Mart #91 711 S Grand Ave, Rothschild

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.69 $ 3.73 $ 2.96

Kwik Trip 5603 Business Us-51 S, Weston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.79 $ 2.97

Mobil 407 S Grand Ave, Rothschild

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.31 $ 3.71 $ 2.97

Shell 3001 Schofield Ave, Weston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ 3.14

Kwik Trip 3207 Schofield Ave, Weston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.79 $ 3.14

BP 2007 Stewart Ave, Wausau

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ -- $ 3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.