Wausau diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.29
(WAUSAU, WI) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.29 if you’re buying diesel in Wausau, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Wausau area went to Krist Food Mart #91 at 711 S Grand Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.96 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.25, at Holiday at 306 South 18Th Avenue, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.16, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.91
$3.69
$3.73
$2.96
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$3.79
$2.97
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.91
$3.31
$3.71
$2.97
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.49
$3.89
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$3.79
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.39
$--
$3.15
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
