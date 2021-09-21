CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wausau, WI

Wausau diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.29

Wausau Today
Wausau Today
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gPeUc_0c3CmTnK00

(WAUSAU, WI) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.29 if you’re buying diesel in Wausau, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Wausau area went to Krist Food Mart #91 at 711 S Grand Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.96 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.25, at Holiday at 306 South 18Th Avenue, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.16, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Krist Food Mart #91

711 S Grand Ave, Rothschild
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.91
$3.69
$3.73
$2.96

Kwik Trip

5603 Business Us-51 S, Weston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$3.79
$2.97

Mobil

407 S Grand Ave, Rothschild
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.91
$3.31
$3.71
$2.97

Shell

3001 Schofield Ave, Weston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.49
$3.89
$3.14

Kwik Trip

3207 Schofield Ave, Weston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$3.79
$3.14

BP

2007 Stewart Ave, Wausau
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.39
$--
$3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Portland Report

Portland diesel price check reveals $0.89 savings at cheapest station

(PORTLAND, OR) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.89 if you’re buying diesel in Portland, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Portland area on Tuesday, found that Jay's Garage at 724 Se Morrison Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.2 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 4719 Ne Sandy Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.09.
PORTLAND, OR
Wausau Today

Wausau Today

Wausau, WI
31
Followers
270
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Wausau Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy