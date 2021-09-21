CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Survey pinpoints Auburn's cheapest diesel

Auburn News Flash
 9 days ago
(AUBURN, AL) You could be saving up to $0.37 per gallon on diesel in Auburn, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Auburn area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.82, at Texaco at 1700 Opelika Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at Chevron at 1935 S College St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.96, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Texaco

1700 Opelika Rd, Auburn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.19
$3.59
$2.82

Mapco

2393 E University Dr, Auburn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.05
$3.35
$2.85

Shell

2884 E University Dr, Auburn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.10
$3.50
$2.89

Sam's Club

2335 Bent Creek Rd, Auburn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$3.06
$2.89

Shell

465 Opelika Rd, Auburn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$3.26
$3.76
$2.94

Walmart Neighborhood Market

2047 E Univeristy Dr, Auburn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$2.94

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

