Survey pinpoints Auburn's cheapest diesel

(AUBURN, AL) You could be saving up to $0.37 per gallon on diesel in Auburn, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Auburn area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.82, at Texaco at 1700 Opelika Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at Chevron at 1935 S College St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.96, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Texaco 1700 Opelika Rd, Auburn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 2.82

Mapco 2393 E University Dr, Auburn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 2.85

Shell 2884 E University Dr, Auburn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.10 $ 3.50 $ 2.89

Sam's Club 2335 Bent Creek Rd, Auburn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ 3.06 $ 2.89

Shell 465 Opelika Rd, Auburn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 3.26 $ 3.76 $ 2.94

Walmart Neighborhood Market 2047 E Univeristy Dr, Auburn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ 2.94

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.