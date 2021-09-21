Price check: Diesel prices around Fort Walton Beach

(FORT WALTON BEACH, FL) Savings of as much as $0.27 per gallon on diesel were available in the Fort Walton Beach area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Fort Walton Beach area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.96, at Sam's Club at 740 N Beal Pkwy. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.23, listed at Exxon at 1247 N Eglin Pkwy.

The average price across the greater Fort Walton Beach area was $3.05, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sam's Club 740 N Beal Pkwy, Fort Walton Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ -- $ 3.24 $ 2.96

CEFCO 91 Beal Pkwy, Fort Walton Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ 3.30 $ 3.50 $ 2.99

Dodge's Store 1 Eglin Pkwy Se, Fort Walton Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ 3.54 $ 2.99 card card $ 2.97 $ 3.27 $ 3.57 $ 3.04

CEFCO 735 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Fort Walton Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ 3.24 $ 3.50 $ 2.99

Murphy Express 910 Beal Pkwy Nw, Fort Walton Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.30 $ 3.68 $ 3.03

RaceWay 1183 Eglin Pkwy , Shalimar

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.24 $ 3.49 $ 3.04

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.