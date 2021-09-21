Price check: Diesel prices around Fort Walton Beach
(FORT WALTON BEACH, FL) Savings of as much as $0.27 per gallon on diesel were available in the Fort Walton Beach area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Fort Walton Beach area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.96, at Sam's Club at 740 N Beal Pkwy. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.23, listed at Exxon at 1247 N Eglin Pkwy.
The average price across the greater Fort Walton Beach area was $3.05, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.92
$--
$3.24
$2.96
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.92
$3.30
$3.50
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.94
$3.24
$3.54
$2.99
|card
card$2.97
$3.27
$3.57
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.92
$3.24
$3.50
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.30
$3.68
$3.03
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.24
$3.49
$3.04
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
