CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Walton Beach, FL

Price check: Diesel prices around Fort Walton Beach

Fort Walton Beach Post
Fort Walton Beach Post
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Zv6G_0c3CmR1s00

(FORT WALTON BEACH, FL) Savings of as much as $0.27 per gallon on diesel were available in the Fort Walton Beach area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Fort Walton Beach area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.96, at Sam's Club at 740 N Beal Pkwy. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.23, listed at Exxon at 1247 N Eglin Pkwy.

The average price across the greater Fort Walton Beach area was $3.05, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sam's Club

740 N Beal Pkwy, Fort Walton Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.92
$--
$3.24
$2.96

CEFCO

91 Beal Pkwy, Fort Walton Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.92
$3.30
$3.50
$2.99

Dodge's Store

1 Eglin Pkwy Se, Fort Walton Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.94
$3.24
$3.54
$2.99
card
card$2.97
$3.27
$3.57
$3.04

CEFCO

735 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Fort Walton Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.92
$3.24
$3.50
$2.99

Murphy Express

910 Beal Pkwy Nw, Fort Walton Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.30
$3.68
$3.03

RaceWay

1183 Eglin Pkwy , Shalimar
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.24
$3.49
$3.04

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Congress passes bill to avert government shutdown tonight

Senate passes short-term funding bill to avert a government shutdown. Bill now goes to House. The Senate just voted to pass a short-term funding bill to keep the government open past midnight tonight. The stopgap funding bill will avert a government shutdown and keep the government funded through early December.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

Britney Spears: What to expect from her next conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears' attorney is due in court on Sept. 29 and he said his top priority remains ousting her father, Jamie Spears, from her conservatorship. Jamie Spears has overseen his daughter's finances since the conservatorship was put into place in 2008. He also controlled her personal affairs until 2019, when he stepped down from that role, citing health issues. At that point, professional fiduciary Jodi Montgomery took his place.
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

How the NBA plans to manage unvaccinated players this season

Unvaccinated NBA players will be required to undergo daily COVID-19 testing prior to entering team facilities this season, in addition to lab-based testing on game day, according to a memo stating guidelines that league officials are finalizing with its players' union. The professional basketball league sent a draft of the...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Walton Beach, FL
Local
Florida Traffic
Fort Walton Beach, FL
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Check#Gas Prices#S Club#Fl Rrb Savings#Sam S Club#740 N Beal Pkwy#Exxon#1247 N Eglin Pkwy
Fort Walton Beach Post

Fort Walton Beach Post

Fort Walton Beach, FL
152
Followers
269
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fort Walton Beach Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy