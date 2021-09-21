Local price review shows diesel prices around Eagle Pass

(EAGLE PASS, TX) Savings of as much as $0.58 per gallon on diesel were available in the Eagle Pass area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Eagle Pass area went to Murphy USA at 490 S Bibb Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.81 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.39, at Exxon at 3002 Us-57, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.01, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Murphy USA 490 S Bibb Ave, Eagle Pass

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ -- $ -- $ 2.81

H-E-B 2135 E Main St, Eagle Pass

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ 2.82

Valero 2757 N Veterans Blvd, Eagle Pass

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.17 $ 3.47 $ 2.87

Stripes 2093 Veterans Blvd, Eagle Pass

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.04 $ 3.34 $ 2.89

Valero 4377 El Indio Hwy, Eagle Pass

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.09 $ -- $ 2.99

Shell 2195 E Main St, Eagle Pass

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.25 $ 3.59 $ 3.04

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.