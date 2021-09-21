CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle Pass, TX

Local price review shows diesel prices around Eagle Pass

 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NRKto_0c3CmQ9900

(EAGLE PASS, TX) Savings of as much as $0.58 per gallon on diesel were available in the Eagle Pass area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Eagle Pass area went to Murphy USA at 490 S Bibb Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.81 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.39, at Exxon at 3002 Us-57, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.01, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Murphy USA

490 S Bibb Ave, Eagle Pass
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.72
$--
$--
$2.81

H-E-B

2135 E Main St, Eagle Pass
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$2.82

Valero

2757 N Veterans Blvd, Eagle Pass
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.17
$3.47
$2.87

Stripes

2093 Veterans Blvd, Eagle Pass
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.04
$3.34
$2.89

Valero

4377 El Indio Hwy, Eagle Pass
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$3.09
$--
$2.99

Shell

2195 E Main St, Eagle Pass
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$3.25
$3.59
$3.04

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

