Local price review shows diesel prices around Eagle Pass
(EAGLE PASS, TX) Savings of as much as $0.58 per gallon on diesel were available in the Eagle Pass area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Eagle Pass area went to Murphy USA at 490 S Bibb Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.81 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.39, at Exxon at 3002 Us-57, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.01, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.72
$--
$--
$2.81
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$2.82
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.17
$3.47
$2.87
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.04
$3.34
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$3.09
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$3.25
$3.59
$3.04
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0