Danville, VA

Local price review shows Danville diesel price, cheapest station

 9 days ago
(DANVILLE, VA) Savings of as much as $0.56 per gallon on diesel were available in the Danville area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Danville area on Tuesday, found that Daytona at 730 Piney Forest Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.89 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Pilot at 110 Riverpoint Dr, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.45

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.01, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Daytona

730 Piney Forest Rd, Danville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$--
$--
$2.89

Walmart Neighborhood Market

261 Nor-Dan Dr, Danville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$2.93

Valero

565 Piney Forest Rd, Danville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.88
$3.17
$3.46
$2.95

Sam's Club

215 Piedmont Pl, Danville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$--
$--
$2.95

Quality Plus

1090 Franklin Tpke, Danville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.95

Exxon

180 River St, Danville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.25
$3.59
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Danville, VA
