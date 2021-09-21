Local price review shows Danville diesel price, cheapest station

(DANVILLE, VA) Savings of as much as $0.56 per gallon on diesel were available in the Danville area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Danville area on Tuesday, found that Daytona at 730 Piney Forest Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.89 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Pilot at 110 Riverpoint Dr, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.45

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.01, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Daytona 730 Piney Forest Rd, Danville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Walmart Neighborhood Market 261 Nor-Dan Dr, Danville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.93

Valero 565 Piney Forest Rd, Danville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ 3.17 $ 3.46 $ 2.95

Sam's Club 215 Piedmont Pl, Danville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Quality Plus 1090 Franklin Tpke, Danville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Exxon 180 River St, Danville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 3.59 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.