Salina, KS

Survey of Salina diesel prices shows where to save $0.46 per gallon

 9 days ago
(SALINA, KS) Savings of as much as $0.46 per gallon on diesel were available in the Salina area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Salina area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Kwik Star at 100 N Broadway Blvd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.45, listed at Pilot at 1944 N 9Th St.

The average price across the greater Salina area was $3.23, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Kwik Star

100 N Broadway Blvd, Salina
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99

24/7 Travel Store

671 Westport Blvd, Salina
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$--
$--
$3.07
card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$3.13

24/7 Travel Store

2230 N 9Th St, Salina
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.09
card
card$2.97
$--
$3.43
$3.16

Kwik Shop

1727 W Crawford St, Salina
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.15

Casey's

1100 E Iron Ave, Salina
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.54
$3.19

Dillons

1235 E Cloud St, Salina
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.39
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

