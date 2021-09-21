Survey of Salina diesel prices shows where to save $0.46 per gallon

(SALINA, KS) Savings of as much as $0.46 per gallon on diesel were available in the Salina area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Salina area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Kwik Star at 100 N Broadway Blvd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.45, listed at Pilot at 1944 N 9Th St.

The average price across the greater Salina area was $3.23, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Kwik Star 100 N Broadway Blvd, Salina

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

24/7 Travel Store 671 Westport Blvd, Salina

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.07 card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ 3.13

24/7 Travel Store 2230 N 9Th St, Salina

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.09 card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ 3.43 $ 3.16

Kwik Shop 1727 W Crawford St, Salina

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.15

Casey's 1100 E Iron Ave, Salina

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.54 $ 3.19

Dillons 1235 E Cloud St, Salina

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.