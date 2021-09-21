CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vineland, NJ

Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Vineland

Vineland News Flash
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tv9t4_0c3CmHRq00

(VINELAND, NJ) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.33 if you’re buying diesel in Vineland, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Vineland area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.12, at USA Gas at 3970N Delsea Dr. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.45, listed at Wawa at 2105 N 2Nd St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.31, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

USA Gas

3970N Delsea Dr, Newfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.12
$3.59
$3.69
$3.12
card
card$3.12
$3.59
$3.69
$3.12

U S Petroleum

1422 W Landis Ave, Vineland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.13
$--
$3.59
$3.19

USA Gas

402 W Landis Ave, Vineland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.33
$3.43
$3.29

Riggins

521 S Delsea Dr, Vineland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.17
$3.39
$3.49
$3.29

Riggins

1654 N West Blvd, Vineland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.17
$3.37
$3.49
$3.29

Major

1197 N Main Rd, Vineland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.45
$3.55
$3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

