Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Vineland
(VINELAND, NJ) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.33 if you’re buying diesel in Vineland, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Vineland area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.12, at USA Gas at 3970N Delsea Dr. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.45, listed at Wawa at 2105 N 2Nd St.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.31, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.12
$3.59
$3.69
$3.12
|card
card$3.12
$3.59
$3.69
$3.12
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.13
$--
$3.59
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.33
$3.43
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.17
$3.39
$3.49
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.17
$3.37
$3.49
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.45
$3.55
$3.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
