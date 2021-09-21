Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Vineland

(VINELAND, NJ) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.33 if you’re buying diesel in Vineland, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Vineland area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.12, at USA Gas at 3970N Delsea Dr. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.45, listed at Wawa at 2105 N 2Nd St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.31, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

USA Gas 3970N Delsea Dr, Newfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.12 $ 3.59 $ 3.69 $ 3.12 card card $ 3.12 $ 3.59 $ 3.69 $ 3.12

U S Petroleum 1422 W Landis Ave, Vineland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.13 $ -- $ 3.59 $ 3.19

USA Gas 402 W Landis Ave, Vineland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.33 $ 3.43 $ 3.29

Riggins 521 S Delsea Dr, Vineland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.17 $ 3.39 $ 3.49 $ 3.29

Riggins 1654 N West Blvd, Vineland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.17 $ 3.37 $ 3.49 $ 3.29

Major 1197 N Main Rd, Vineland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.45 $ 3.55 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.